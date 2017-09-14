Advertising

John Hamm seems like a pretty nice dude, but it turns out he has no time to deal with the shenanigans of a certain U.S. president. In an interview with The New York Times, Hamm recalled meeting Donald Trump at a Saturday Night Live after-party. Spoiler: it did not go well.

"He was with Bill O'Reilly," Hamm said of the encounter. "They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me."

Advertising

Hamm thought it seemed like Trump and O'Reilly were trying to prove their status as the most alpha-y alpha-males at the party. Hamm was not having it. "I’m like, 'I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me,'" he recalled. "It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an SNL after-party."

Is anyone at all surprised that Trump and Bill O'Reilly are great at ruining parties?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.