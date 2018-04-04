A customs agent trolled John Krasinski after learning he is married to Emily Blunt.

On Tuesday, John Krasinski stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to gush about the real-life Pam to his Jim, actress Emily Blunt.

At the mere mention of Blunt's name, the audience burst into rapturous applause.

"That reaction means I married up, and don't I know it," commented The Office star.

Krasinksi and Blunt have been married since 2010 and have two daughters, but there are still some who can't believe that the two ended up together.

Krasinski went on to tell Fallon about the time he was totally trolled by a customs agent in London after telling him that he is married to the Devil Wears Prada actress.

Check it out:

We can only hope that John looked directly into an invisible camera after that interaction, à la Jim Halpert.