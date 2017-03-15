Advertising

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a fun relationship (just watch them getting drunk at the Super Bowl), but they've dealt with some tough stuff, too. John Legend recently opened up about being there for his wife as she struggled with postpartum depression.

Chrissy Teigen recently went public in an essay for Glamour magazine about her experience with postpartum depression after she had her baby, Luna.

"I'm so proud of her," Teigen's husband John Legend told E! News. He said he hoped her essay would help other women who were struggling with the condition feel less alone. Legend went on to say:

By acknowledging the pain that she's going through, in doing that she also acknowledges the pain that a lot of women go through after they have a child. A lot of people don't want to talk about it. A lot of people feel alone when they're going through it and for her to let people know that they're not alone, I think was really powerful.

Teigen's essay details the physical and emotional pain she experienced after giving birth to her daughter. She wrote in the essay that after being diagnosed with postpartum depression, she began taking anti-depressants and opening up to loved ones, and she's on the road to recovery.

"Like anyone, with PPD or without, I have really good days and bad days. I will say, though, right now, all of the really bad days—the days that used to be all my days—are gone," Teigen wrote.

Obviously, John Legend is a big part of Chrissy Teigen's support system. He offered up some advice for other people whose partners might be going through postpartum depression.

"You have to be present. You have to be compassionate. You have to understand what the reasons for them feeling what they're feeling are," Legend told E! News. "I think once you know the reasons. I think you can be more helpful in identifying what they're going through."

These two are the definition of #RelationshipGoals.

