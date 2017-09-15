Advertising

Looks like little Luna Legend inherited her mother's funny bone!

saturday A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 12, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Most 1-year-olds are just learning how to talk, but Chrissy Teigen is already teaching her daughter a second language— sarcasm. John Legend told E! News that Luna has taken to making fun of him, all thanks to a little guidance from Chrissy:

"Chrissy has her doing this thing called 'Daddy Eyes,'" Legend told E!, demonstrating by squinting his eyes. "[It started] because one day, I didn't have my contacts on, and I was squinting around the house. Luna started mocking my eyes. So Chrissy started calling it 'Daddy Eyes.'"

Advertising

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

But Legend is cool with being roasted.

"Luna has me cracking up all the time," he said.

Just wait until this kid gets a Twitter account and starts tweeting zingers.

📸 @bumper3077 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.