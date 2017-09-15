Looks like little Luna Legend inherited her mother's funny bone!
Most 1-year-olds are just learning how to talk, but Chrissy Teigen is already teaching her daughter a second language— sarcasm. John Legend told E! News that Luna has taken to making fun of him, all thanks to a little guidance from Chrissy:
"Chrissy has her doing this thing called 'Daddy Eyes,'" Legend told E!, demonstrating by squinting his eyes. "[It started] because one day, I didn't have my contacts on, and I was squinting around the house. Luna started mocking my eyes. So Chrissy started calling it 'Daddy Eyes.'"
But Legend is cool with being roasted.
"Luna has me cracking up all the time," he said.
Just wait until this kid gets a Twitter account and starts tweeting zingers.