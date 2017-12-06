John Mayer has been hospitalized for emergency surgery.

John Mayer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy.

As E! Online reports, the singer has been touring with Dead & Company for a slate of sold out shows that would have taken him across the United States and Mexico. Tuesday's show in New Orleans has been postponed. "All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date," the touring company wrote on Twitter. "Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase."

All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase. https://t.co/rqGneAg6sC — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017

"This sucks for all of us," a fan responded on Twitter. Others are taking the more polite approach and offering Mayer their well wishes: