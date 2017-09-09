Advertising

Love finds a way, through all the odds (bear with my Hallmark cliche). In fact, there are times when love finds a way and the rest of the world is like, "Ewww, MUST you find a way?! Haven't we dealt with enough terrifying news for the day?!" Speaking of ewww, John Mayer and Nicki Minaj have been flirting on Twitter, and well, the world isn't ready (NOR SHOULD IT BE).

It all started when Mayer tweeted about the constant curiosity and admiration he holds towards Minaj (welcome to the club, buddy).

"I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not," wrote Mayer.

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Much to the surprise of the internet, Minaj responded to Mayer's corny tweet.

Using a musician's lyrics to flirt with them is always a surefire way to get them (way too) excited and flustered.

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

Mayer was definitely the least ready for Minaj's flirting.

What is this BRB b*llshit on Twitter?! That's not how the platform works, sir.

Please hold, losing my shit. This isn't my reply yet. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Which of course, he got roasted for.

Narrator: he did. — ❄️️ Snap Wilson ❄️️ (@snapwilson) September 8, 2017

As always, Minaj kept her cool.

She has all the power in this situation.

Asking for a friend 😅 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

Some people were really feeling the exchange.

While others knew he'd already messed up his shot with Minaj.

this only happens once in your life John... dont fuck it up. — Bryan (@milasquestions) September 8, 2017

Before more people could get on board, Twitter reminded the world of Mayer's racist ideas about dating.

John Mayer is still trying to get an invitation to the cookout? Naw. Black women haven't forgotten that Playboy interview. pic.twitter.com/haYzSHBUJz — Jenee Darden (@CocoaFly) September 9, 2017

In fact the potential cuteness of this exchange quickly dissolved in light of Mayer's past statement about black women.

I have questions pic.twitter.com/80X3VJv1ld — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 9, 2017

You can't have your racist cake AND get your flirt on with Minaj.

Still, plenty of people enjoyed watching Mayer left speechless.

John Mayer right now pic.twitter.com/tw1gRf7mSX — Tayná (@tayna_) September 9, 2017

He still hasn't followed up with a better line.

That's exactly what happened. He is shook!!! 😭😭😭 Talmbout please hold. pic.twitter.com/MSh0pN5EZu — #BlackStudiesBae 🎓 (@msdeonb) September 9, 2017

Hopefully, for her sake, it ends here. It was a good show in the meantime.

