We all probably have some questionable tweets sitting in our drafts folder on Twitter. On Tuesday, John Mayer made the bold decision to share some of his Twitter drafts with his followers, and they are just as strange and confusing as the man himself.

I feel like posting some of my drafts. Remember - these are the tweets that didn't make it. Do not judge me. These are rejects. Thank you. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 9, 2017

I like that John Mayer refers to his Twitter drafts as "rejects," like a bully would refer to a rag-tag group of kids in a Disney Channel movie. Anyway, let's dive in.

1.

I think it’s swell that you’re swole, but I’d be shook if you were woke. #draft #iagreeitsnotgood — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 9, 2017

I'd like to imagine that Mayer wrote this one when he was thinking of trying spoken word and was gearing up for a poetry slam.

2.

Try as hard in all aspects of life as you do when attempting to connect with a Bluetooth device. #draft #prettygood — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 9, 2017

If anything, this gives us a glimpse into Mayer's struggle to understand technology. (Is connecting to Bluetooth that hard?)

3.

I think a strong password is “ALLLOWERCASEbutincaps” #draft #garbagey — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 9, 2017

Well, great. Now we all know his password. Better change that, John.

4.

Here’s a real existential ball of fun for ya: you’re going to die in your next life too. #draft #jeeeez #realnicejohn — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 9, 2017

Wow, that got dark. Thanks to John Mayer, we're now questioning the very meaning of our existence, and are twice as scared of dying as we were before.

5.

I love when u get to the results on Amazon that r all “sold by and fulfilled by a feral dog. Arrives April 3- July 14.” #draft #ecommerce — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 10, 2017

I wouldn't trust those results if I were you, John. Feral dogs can be very unreliable.

We hope you've enjoyed your glimpse into John Mayer's psyche. It seems like a very odd and mysterious place.

