We all probably have some questionable tweets sitting in our drafts folder on Twitter. On Tuesday, John Mayer made the bold decision to share some of his Twitter drafts with his followers, and they are just as strange and confusing as the man himself.
I like that John Mayer refers to his Twitter drafts as "rejects," like a bully would refer to a rag-tag group of kids in a Disney Channel movie. Anyway, let's dive in.
1.
I'd like to imagine that Mayer wrote this one when he was thinking of trying spoken word and was gearing up for a poetry slam.
2.
If anything, this gives us a glimpse into Mayer's struggle to understand technology. (Is connecting to Bluetooth that hard?)
3.
Well, great. Now we all know his password. Better change that, John.
4.
Wow, that got dark. Thanks to John Mayer, we're now questioning the very meaning of our existence, and are twice as scared of dying as we were before.
5.
I wouldn't trust those results if I were you, John. Feral dogs can be very unreliable.
We hope you've enjoyed your glimpse into John Mayer's psyche. It seems like a very odd and mysterious place.