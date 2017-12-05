Dustin Hoffman started to lose it when John Oliver grilled him over his sexual harassment allegations.

Things got very tense on a panel commemorating the 20th anniversary of the screening of the movie Wag the Dog when panel chair John Oliver went after actor Dustin Hoffman over the recent sexual harassment allegations made against the actor.

During the panel, which was held at 92 Y in Tribeca, The Last Week Tonight host unexpectedly brought up Anna Graham Hunter's accusation against Hoffman that he groped her in 1985 during the filming of Death of a Salesman.

.@ZeitchikWaPo's account of the (VERY UNCOMFORTABLE SOUNDING) "Wag the Dog" panel confrontation between John Oliver and Dustin Hoffman (over sexual harassment). #TheReckoning pic.twitter.com/dzNWkkNziq — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) December 5, 2017

Steven Zeitchik, a Washington Post journalist who was at the panel, tweeted at one point that "all hell had broken loose" on the Wag the Dog panel. According to Zeitchik, Oliver told Hoffman, "This is something we’re going to have to talk about because…it’s hanging in the air."

Hoffman said the allegations were "not representative of him" as a person, to which Oliver responded, “It’s ‘not reflective of who I am’ — it’s that kind of response to this stuff that pisses me off. It is reflective of who you were."