It may be John Stamos' birthday, but he is giving us a gift...the gift of his naked butt.

On Sunday, Stamos rang in his 54th year by posting this coy nude picture of himself taking an outdoor shower, artfully posing behind a plant as not to give too much away. Very tasteful.

#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes! A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

″#54 and clean," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the birthday wishes!"

No John...thank you.

Stamos' Full House costars, including Bob Saget, Candace Bure and Dave Coulier, all wished "Uncle Jesse" a happy birthday via sweet social media posts:

Happy Birthday @johnstamos , my Uncle J! Love you so much. And you don't look a day older than when this picture was taken. Seriously. Love you so much!! Xoxo A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Happy Birthday to @JohnStamos The best brother, friend and most considerate person I know. So blessed to have you in my life. Oh, it's Bob pic.twitter.com/tLZ2hygTfe — bob saget (@bobsaget) August 19, 2017

But no post was more accurate than Lori Loughlin's where she calls Stamos an "ageless vampire."

Happy Birthday to this ageless vampire! Thank you for all the years of love, laughter and fun! 😘🎂 A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Hey, it's his birthday...it's only appropriate to party in your birthday suit.

Happy Birthday John Stamos and John Stamos' butt!

