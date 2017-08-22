It may be John Stamos' birthday, but he is giving us a gift...the gift of his naked butt.
On Sunday, Stamos rang in his 54th year by posting this coy nude picture of himself taking an outdoor shower, artfully posing behind a plant as not to give too much away. Very tasteful.
″#54 and clean," he wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the birthday wishes!"
No John...thank you.
Stamos' Full House costars, including Bob Saget, Candace Bure and Dave Coulier, all wished "Uncle Jesse" a happy birthday via sweet social media posts:
But no post was more accurate than Lori Loughlin's where she calls Stamos an "ageless vampire."
Hey, it's his birthday...it's only appropriate to party in your birthday suit.
Happy Birthday John Stamos and John Stamos' butt!