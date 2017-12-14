John Stamos is going to be a dad at 54, but not everyone is happy for him.

Have Mercy!
On Wednesday, People announced that John Stamos, 54, and his fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, 31, are expecting their first child. The couple got engaged in Disneyland on October 22.
"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," McHugh, a model, told People. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"
The couple has hinted at wanting to start a family in the past, with Stamos even revealing to People's Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle that his fiancée was the one to suggest having kids before they got married. When Stamos asked why, McHugh responded: "Because you’re old."
Aw, ain't love grand?
But it turns out that McHugh is not the only one concerned about Stamos' age. While the couple received many well-wishes upon announcing their pregnancy, they also got a good amount of negativity from people who felt John is too old to be a first-time dad:
"What worries me is his age. He's 54. So, when this child is 20, he's going to be 74. I feel like these older gentleman don't think about what life is going to be like for their children, and it would bother me if my dad was this age," wrote one commenter. "I'd worry about whether or not he would be around for a wedding, a grandchild etc. I just don't think it's fair to the child."
"I think 54 is old to be having a baby, when most people are grandparents at that age," said another.
Soon the comments section on the baby announcement filled up with people feigning concern for Stamos' unborn child:
"How terribly sad for the kids born to these older folks. They will lose their parent(s) at a younger age."
"Another mid life crisis. He's old enough to be his fiance's dad. I've loved him as an actor since his General Hospital days but come on!"
Still, it seems that no amount of naysayers can yuck John's yum:
"I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time," he says. "I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff."
Anyway, check out this picture of
Rachel Maddow John Stamos building a crib!
Congrats to Stamos, who has always been a daddy, on becoming a father!