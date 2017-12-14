John Stamos is going to be a dad at 54, but not everyone is happy for him.

"What worries me is his age. He's 54. So, when this child is 20, he's going to be 74. I feel like these older gentleman don't think about what life is going to be like for their children, and it would bother me if my dad was this age," wrote one commenter. "I'd worry about whether or not he would be around for a wedding, a grandchild etc. I just don't think it's fair to the child." "I think 54 is old to be having a baby, when most people are grandparents at that age," said another.

Soon the comments section on the baby announcement filled up with people feigning concern for Stamos' unborn child: "How terribly sad for the kids born to these older folks. They will lose their parent(s) at a younger age." "Another mid life crisis. He's old enough to be his fiance's dad. I've loved him as an actor since his General Hospital days but come on!" giphy Still, it seems that no amount of naysayers can yuck John's yum:

"I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time," he says. "I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff." Anyway, check out this picture of Rachel Maddow John Stamos building a crib! #Help. @people 📸@Brianbowensmith A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:22pm PST Congrats to Stamos, who has always been a daddy, on becoming a father!