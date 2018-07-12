The dad shamers will not have mercy on John Stamos for this photo with his newborn.

John Stamos became a dad for the first time at age 54, and immediately got a crash-course in the less glamorous aspects of parenting— diapers, sleepless nights, getting shamed by hundreds of people on the internet... Well, maybe that last thing only happens when you're as famous as Stamos is.

Earlier this week, Stamos uploaded a photo of himself walking through Times Square with his 3-month-old son, Billy, strapped to his chest in a baby carrier. It's an adorable picture, but it didn't take long for the photo to be inundated with comments from horrified parents. Can you spot why?

The Stamos boys take Manhattan. A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

Personally, I thought more people would point out that no child (or adult, honestly) should be subjected to the filthy chaos of Times Square in the summertime. But no, people were pissed because, apparently, Stamos was holding his son incorrectly.

Here are just a smattering of the many comments Stamos received dad-shaming him:

"He's too young to comfortably and safely be worn forward facing! His little hips are not ready!"

"The baby should not be facing forward if he doesn’t have full head control"