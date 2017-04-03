Advertising

When someone decides to ask their significant other to marry them, there's a lot of pressure to make it a creative proposal. That's why this guy decided to enlist a little help - from John Stamos.

Doug Cox explained to John Stamos in an email that 34% of the space on his DVR is taken up by old Full House episodes his girlfriend Katrina has saved because she loves the actor so much.

In a video posted to Facebook, Stamos reads from the email Cox sent him. You can see Katrina's reaction to the video as she's reading it.



"You see, John, my girlfriend has a John Stamos problem," Stamos reads from the email Cox wrote him. "Therefore, I have a John Stamos problem."

Cox went on to explain that he was planning to propose to his girlfriend. "'I have a problem,'" Stamos continues reading. "'My girlfriend, Katrina, is the most amazing human being I've ever met. She's kind, she's genuine, she can win over a room in seconds. I want to marry this woman but there's a brick wall in the way, a six-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me, and John, I have fantastic hair.'"



After apologizing for taking up space on the DVR, John Stamos gets down to business.

"You're asking me to help you ask your beautiful girlfriend Katrina to get married," Stamos tells Cox. "Katrina, I would say yes to this."

So does Katrina say yes? Check out the full video below.

So... this happened... (thank you JohnStamos) #TheJohnStamosProblem Posted by Doug Cox on Saturday, April 1, 2017

