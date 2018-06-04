Johnny Depp's new Instagram photos have fans worried about his health.

It's been a rough couple of years for Johnny Depp.

Since 2016 alone, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been accused of domestic violence, underwent a very public divorce from Amber Heard after only a year of marriage, and entered a high-profile lawsuit against his own management company over millions of dollars in loans and investments given without permission.

Now, recently surfaced pictures of Depp have fans concerned for his health.

In these photographs with fans, Depp appears gaunt and thin, and some are saying that the actor "looks ill." These pictures were snapped while Depp was on tour in Russia with his rock band, Hollywood Vampires.

"Omg I hope he's ok," wrote one user.

Another said, “He looks pale here. Hope he’s okay.”

However, some speculated that Depp's radical new appearance is for a role.

According to IMDB, the actor had recently wrapped a film where he plays "A college professor lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness."