Disneyland guests were blindsided with a once-in-a-lifetime treat on Wednesday night when actor Johnny Depp crashed the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in full character as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams 🦊 (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

Depp even treated the crowd to some Jack Sparrow-style acrobatics, just to prove he wasn't animatronic.

Seriously, A LOT of people got video of him. They all seemed thrilled, indicating they haven't turned against the actor following his personal scandals.

Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia Marie (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017

It's not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as jack sparrow in the pirates attraction pic.twitter.com/4619jHdkq9 — DisneyLifestylers (@DLifestylers) April 27, 2017

When your mom and dad see Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and its actually him!! pic.twitter.com/9h2FE9T5zt — Ken (@kennegirl97) April 27, 2017

Evidently, Depp was filming on the ride. Whatever it was, it must have had to do with the upcoming fifth Pirates film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. It's amazing to think Depp has made five of these movies already, but less surprising when you consider his spending habits. He has quite a lifestyle to maintain.

But considering how happy this stunt made all those fans, maybe that's not such a bad thing.

