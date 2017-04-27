Disneyland guests were blindsided with a once-in-a-lifetime treat on Wednesday night when actor Johnny Depp crashed the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in full character as Captain Jack Sparrow.
Depp even treated the crowd to some Jack Sparrow-style acrobatics, just to prove he wasn't animatronic.
Seriously, A LOT of people got video of him. They all seemed thrilled, indicating they haven't turned against the actor following his personal scandals.
Evidently, Depp was filming on the ride. Whatever it was, it must have had to do with the upcoming fifth Pirates film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. It's amazing to think Depp has made five of these movies already, but less surprising when you consider his spending habits. He has quite a lifestyle to maintain.
But considering how happy this stunt made all those fans, maybe that's not such a bad thing.