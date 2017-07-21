Advertising

The ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and his former business managers at The Mandel Company just took a dramatic turn.

Back in January, Depp sued The Mandel Company for $25 million after accusing them of mishandling his finances and costing him millions. The company refutes that claim, and says Depp's out-of-control spending habits are why he is inching toward bankruptcy. In TMC's cross-complaint against the actor, they are literally and metaphorically "bringing the receipts" and showing the court all of the crazy sh*t Johnny Depp has bought recently.

giphy

Advertising

A document obtained by The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Depp has spent over $500,000 in rental fees for storage warehouses that hold his Hollywood collectibles, $17,000 in Prada handbags and luggage, and $7,000 for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians couch that he ended up gifting to his daughter.

Who knows what has happened on that couch. giphy

The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that Depp's employees on his private island in the Bahamas racked up about a million dollars in charges related to the island's expenses — and they had to pay off a large balance after the actor stopped making payments on the card. This is in addition to the $1 million dollars he spent on his wedding to Amber Heard, which only about a dozen people attended, and the $2 million/month maintenance fee on the island.

Advertising

The Mandel Company claims that they tried to warn Depp that his reckless spending would soon bankrupt him, but Depp insists that it was the management company that mishandled his finances.

Geez, can't Johnny just do another Pirates movie and make another hundred million? That's like 14,000 Kardashian couches!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.