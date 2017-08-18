Advertising

On screen, things between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are tense, but off screen, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are having a blast.

On Thursday, Clarke, who plays Daenerys, uploaded this hilarious video of Harington, a.k.a. Jon Snow, channeling his inner dragon by flapping his "wings" while on a break on set of Game of Thrones. Harington lets the wind catch his giant cape and proceeds to frantically waves his arms, setting Clarke into a fit of hysterics behind the camera.

"I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them," wrote Clarke in the caption, adding the hashtags "#youknownothingjonsnow" and

"#butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat."

And although Daeny is all business, Clarke definitely is not afraid to show her goofy side on social media:

Shall we begin........ TO MIC DROP THE S***T OUTTA SEASON 7??!!!! 🙌💥🔥 #gameofthrones #gameofgirlbosses #isthisthingon #youaintseennothingyet A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER...🔥🍯 #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR... A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

If you are caught up with Game of Thrones, you know that the fates of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are completely up in the air right now. Who will finally bend the freaking knee? Who is going to end up on the iron throne? And, most importantly, are these two going to bone or what?

Hopefully these questions will be answered in the final two episodes of this season. If not, we will just have to obsess over them until Season 8.

