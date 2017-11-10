Jon Stewart weighed in last year on the Louis C.K. allegations. Oy.

Jon Stewart, modern patron saint of political comedy, was praised for decades as the moral conscience of the Left (that's also hilarious about it). But last year, at a a taping of former Obama Chief Strategist David Axelrod (Obama's Steve Bannon, if you will), Stewart was asked about the Louis CK sexual misconduct allegations, which a year later, would be discussed on the record in The New York Times. It'll bum you the f*ck out.

Actor James Urbaniak tweeted out the clip, which will have you asking, "What did he know, and when did he know it?"

May 2016: Jon Stewart is asked about the Louis CK accusations, then laughs at the questioner & makes fun of the internet (1:13:52). Quaint and enabling responses from a different time. https://t.co/DG58LRSqrH — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) November 9, 2017

Stewart practically held up the "well he was always nice to meeeeee," which has become a cliché deflection when it comes to sexual misconduct allegations.

Here's the transcript, via Slate: