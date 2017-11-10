Jon Stewart weighed in last year on the Louis C.K. allegations. Oy.

Jon Stewart, modern patron saint of political comedy, was praised for decades as the moral conscience of the Left (that's also hilarious about it). But last year, at a a taping of former Obama Chief Strategist David Axelrod (Obama's Steve Bannon, if you will), Stewart was asked about the Louis CK sexual misconduct allegations, which a year later, would be discussed on the record in The New York Times. It'll bum you the f*ck out.
Actor James Urbaniak tweeted out the clip, which will have you asking, "What did he know, and when did he know it?"
Stewart practically held up the "well he was always nice to meeeeee," which has become a cliché deflection when it comes to sexual misconduct allegations.
Here's the transcript, via Slate:
Audience member: I wanted to ask you about the last interview on your show, which I think was Louis C.K.
Stewart: Yeah.
Audience member: So from my memory, I think that was after some of the rumors about Louis C.K.’s alleged harassment of female comedians—
Stewart: Whoa.
Audience member: —had sort of started to come out.
Stewart: Wait, what?
Audience member: It was after Jen Kirkman had talked about her knowledge of Louis C.K.’s alleged harassment of comedians—at least people interpreted it that way—and an article on Gawker, I believe, about it. I just wanted to know—if this is the first you’re hearing of it, maybe I already got my answer, but there wasn’t discussion about this on the show.
Stewart: [laughs] Wait, wait, wait. I’m a little lost. So the internet said Louis harassed women.
Audience member: So there was first a Gawker article and then a couple of tweets by people—
Stewart: [laughs] You know who you’re talking to, right?
Audience member: It’s a fair point that internet rumors are not court cases or anything. I just wanted to know if there was any sort of discussion about that on the show, if that was a thing on your radar.
Stewart: No. I didn’t see the tweets.
Audience member: Or Jen Kirkman’s podcast about—
Stewart: I apologize. I’m not that connected to that world. I don’t know what you’re talking about but—I can’t really answer. I don’t know what to say.
Audience member: I think a lot of people at the time didn’t know what that was. Again, the internet is not for sure, but there have been comedians who have taken strong stances on Bill Cosby without certain knowledge, from Bill Maher to Hannibal Buress. I just wondered if you could talk about the role of comedians—
Axelrod: But as you pointed out, the Bill Cosby case actually is a legal case.
Audience member: It is now but it wasn’t when Bill Maher and Hannibal Buress were talking about it. Maybe you can speak to the role of comedians—
Stewart: All I can tell you is I’ve worked with Louis for 30 years and he’s a wonderful man and person and I’ve never heard anything about this. We’ve all known Bill Cosby was a prick for a long time, so I don’t know what to tell you. But I didn’t know about the sexual assault—
Audience member: Not sexual assault, but—
Axelrod: Sir, appreciate your question. Thank you. And let’s say thanks to Jon Stewart.
Oy vayzmir. Watch this interaction unfold at 1:13:52.