Jon Stewart talks openly on dealing with his friend Louis CK: "Could I have done more?"

After five women made allegations of sexual misconduct against Louis C.K. in a New York Times exposé published on November 9, C.K. admitted in a statement that the women's stories were all true. Some people were shocked (mostly men), others, not as much (mostly women). Jon Stewart said that he was in the former camp and that he had no idea anything like that had happened.

Speaking on the Today show on Tuesday, Stewart, long-time host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, said of finding out about C.K.'s sexual harassment that he was "stunned." He said, "You know, you give your friends a benefit of the doubt. I try to think of it in terms of ... I've had friends who've had compulsions and who have done things — gambling or drinking or drugs — and we've lost some of them. Some of them have died. You always find yourself back to a moment of, 'Did I miss something? Could I have done more?'"

In this case, Stewart thinks the answer is yes, "I think we all could have."

Stewart continued,