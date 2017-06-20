Advertising

People were shocked that Josh Peck didn’t invite his Drake & Josh co-star, Drake Bell, to his recent wedding, but Drake's tweets about the snub really had fans feeling his pain.

Turns out, Josh was hurt by Drake taking to Twitter to air his feelings on the matter. Drake had tweeted and later deleted: "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear...," followed by, "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha."

He added: "Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Advertising

According to Us Weekly, a source tells the site that Josh was “really hurt” by Drake's Twitter rant, noting: "At Josh's wedding this weekend some guests were asking Josh Peck where Drake was. Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke."

The insider added: "When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh's wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes. Josh was really hurt. They aren't close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding."

Advertising

While Josh hasn’t acknowledged the tweets personally, it’s interesting to note that the actor did mention Drake and their friendship in an interview he did before his wedding on Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss.

When asked the question he gets asked most, Josh shared: "When people see Drake and I together—and it rarely happens just because he's working and I'm working—[people] are like, 'What? What are you doing here?'"

But when he and Drake aren't together, he says fans want to know where his Nickelodeon brother is, as Josh explained, "I have no good answer for people—and I get it all the time, which is like, 'Where's Drake?' I wish I had a better answer, but probably at home? Whole Foods? I don't know."

Advertising

As the dust settles on this beef, Drake took to Twitter to share shirtless photos from Flaunt magazine. Well, okay then.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.