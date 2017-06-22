Advertising

This Josh Peck and Drake Bell feud has fans feeling some kind of way, for sure.

While we can guess that the co-stars haven't been as close in real life as they were on Drake & Josh back in the day, most people still can’t figure out why Josh didn’t invite Drake to his weekend wedding to Paige O'Brien.

Foreva eva, foreva eva? - Andre 3000 A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Even Miranda Cosgrove’s Instagram took a little hit over the incident, with many wondering if she was invited, and others making jokes that her Drake & Josh character Megan played a part in it all.

Josh’s Instagram account, however, is getting absolutely flooded as part of the fallout.

New whip, who dis? A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Fans have been spamming Josh’s Instagram, commenting with an 'L' or "loss" over the whole incident, with one commenter noting: "THE Ls JUST DONT STOP."

A quick browse of Josh's Insta pics show the comments bursting with Ls, in fact.

Still other people made their feelings known with the hashtag #wearealldrake. We're guessing Josh never expected this kind of reaction to his wedding guest list.

Fat Shady #tbt A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

One former Drake & Josh co-star did send out her congratulations to the newly married actor and Josh thanked her - that would be Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Helen:

