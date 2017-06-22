Entertainment > Celebrities
Entertainment > Celebrities
Josh Peck Instagram: Fans Spam Comments Over Drake Bell Wedding Snub
This Josh Peck and Drake Bell feud has fans feeling some kind of way, for sure.
While we can guess that the co-stars haven't been as close in real life as they were on Drake & Josh back in the day, most people still can’t figure out why Josh didn’t invite Drake to his weekend wedding to Paige O'Brien.
Foreva eva, foreva eva? - Andre 3000
A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on
Even Miranda Cosgrove’s Instagram took a little hit over the incident, with many wondering if she was invited, and others making jokes that her Drake & Josh character Megan played a part in it all.
Josh’s Instagram account, however, is getting absolutely flooded as part of the fallout.
A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on
Fans have been spamming Josh’s Instagram, commenting with an 'L' or "loss" over the whole incident, with one commenter noting: "THE Ls JUST DONT STOP."
A quick browse of Josh's Insta pics show the comments bursting with Ls, in fact.
Still other people made their feelings known with the hashtag #wearealldrake. We're guessing Josh never expected this kind of reaction to his wedding guest list.
A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on
One former Drake & Josh co-star did send out her congratulations to the newly married actor and Josh thanked her - that would be Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Helen:
Congrats, pumpkin! @ItsJoshPeck! ❤ https://t.co/HvhzOZ3aeY— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 20, 2017