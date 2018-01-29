Singer Joy Villa shocked the Grammy Awards with her graphic pro-life dress.

Joy Villa is a singer who is becoming more well-known for her political outfits than her singing career. Case and point is the 26-year-old's personalized gown she wore to the Grammys on Sunday. Villa's gown and purse sported an anti-abortion message that she hand painted.

Arts and crafts goes fashion!

Villa's purse read "Choose Life" and her dress featured a hand-painted fetus by Villa. A model example of conservative couture.

On Instagram, Villa shared that the fetus image is her daughter, whom Villa gave up for adoption after giving birth at age 21. Villa also confirmed what you're thinking: the dress is a bridal gown she custom decorated.

Of course, Villa sparked a comment war on her Instagram.