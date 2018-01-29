Singer Joy Villa shocked the Grammy Awards with her graphic pro-life dress.

Singer Joy Villa shocked the Grammy Awards with her graphic pro-life dress.
Julianne Adams
Jan 29, 2018@1:17 PM
Advertising

Joy Villa is a singer who is becoming more well-known for her political outfits than her singing career. Case and point is the 26-year-old's personalized gown she wore to the Grammys on Sunday. Villa's gown and purse sported an anti-abortion message that she hand painted.

Arts and crafts goes fashion!

I feel like an absolute Princess!👸🏽 thank you to my beautiful #Joytribe fans for all the wonderful letters of love and support for my wearing my heart on my dress yet again. As a strong conservative woman in an environment not friendly towards my views, it’s important we make space for those of us who are #ProLife. I love you all! ❤️🙏🏽I have nothing but love and happiness in my heart after this years phenomenal @recordingacademy #Grammys (my 4th!)! I’m proud to be a voting member and to support musics biggest night as only Princess Joy Villa can. 🙌🏽✨❤️💗💋🙏🏽My new album is now OUT! Will you purchase and please let me know what you think?💗🙏🏽🙌🏽😍 Home Sweet Home EP iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/home-sweet-home-ep/1340955132 Amazon Music https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079BZGN8P/ref=ap_ws_tlw_alb7 #homesweerhome #joyvillagrammysdress #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla #prolife #chooselife #whywemarch #lovesaveslives #indieartist #singer #musicianlife #indiemusic #adoption

A post shared by Joy Villa🇺🇸 (@joyvilla) on

Villa's purse read "Choose Life" and her dress featured a hand-painted fetus by Villa. A model example of conservative couture.

My statement for the 60th @recordingacademy is #CHOOSELIFE. 🙏🏽💗💋 I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope. ❤️💗💕I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family. I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar situation to choose adoption. 😊 I also hand painted my #Chooselife bag! And my gorgeous crown is made in USA, NYC. My dress comes from nonprofit @thebridalgardennyc who donates all of the proceeds to @brooklyncharterschool supporting underprivileged minorities! #love #blessed #life #grammys #grammys2018 #joyvillagrammys #joyvillamusic #grammysnyc #redcarpet #grammysfashion #MAGA #princessjoyvilla

A post shared by Joy Villa🇺🇸 (@joyvilla) on

On Instagram, Villa shared that the fetus image is her daughter, whom Villa gave up for adoption after giving birth at age 21. Villa also confirmed what you're thinking: the dress is a bridal gown she custom decorated.

Of course, Villa sparked a comment war on her Instagram.

Advertising

Twitter had jokes, as Twitter always does.

Villa made headlines at last year's Grammys for wearing the most pro-Trump outfit conceivable, from designer Andre Soriano.

One year ago! What an amazing journey this has been. I’ve reached great heights, been to the White House multiple times, met with the Trump Administration on issues that matter to me, joined the Trump 2020 Campaign, outsold my favorite artists, made thousands of new fans, launched my merch store joyvilla.com, became a regular commentator fir @foxnews, went to the World Series, launches my Exploratory Committee into Congress, finished a new EP #HomeSweetHome, and working in my first full length album #pressureandpropaganda!! I’m incredibly grateful and proud of my life! Thank you, #JoyTribe! Let’s ROCK the next year! #joyvilla #style #grammys2018 #grammys #MAGA #grammys2017 #grammys #TeamTrump #bigyear #success #indiemusic #indieartist maga dress by amazing designer Andre Soriano #style #fashion

A post shared by Joy Villa🇺🇸 (@joyvilla) on

Advertising

If you couldn't tell, Villa is into Trump. Despite her ardent support for Trump, Villa angered the Trump base in December when she accused Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, of inappropriately touching her at an event.

While Villa may have lost some supporters for speaking out against Lewandowski, she's continued full-on with her Trump marketing ploy. The same day she sported the anti-abortion gown she released new music.

If you'd like to follow Villa's career, don't waste your time looking for her on best dressed lists.

Advertising
Sources: Entertainment Weekly,BBC
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc