Singer Joy Villa shocked the Grammy Awards with her graphic pro-life dress.

Joy Villa is a singer who is becoming more well-known for her political outfits than her singing career. Case and point is the 26-year-old's personalized gown she wore to the Grammys on Sunday. Villa's gown and purse sported an anti-abortion message that she hand painted.
Arts and crafts goes fashion!
Villa's purse read "Choose Life" and her dress featured a hand-painted fetus by Villa. A model example of conservative couture.
On Instagram, Villa shared that the fetus image is her daughter, whom Villa gave up for adoption after giving birth at age 21. Villa also confirmed what you're thinking: the dress is a bridal gown she custom decorated.
Of course, Villa sparked a comment war on her Instagram.
Twitter had jokes, as Twitter always does.
Villa made headlines at last year's Grammys for wearing the most pro-Trump outfit conceivable, from designer Andre Soriano.
If you couldn't tell, Villa is into Trump. Despite her ardent support for Trump, Villa angered the Trump base in December when she accused Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, of inappropriately touching her at an event.
While Villa may have lost some supporters for speaking out against Lewandowski, she's continued full-on with her Trump marketing ploy. The same day she sported the anti-abortion gown she released new music.
If you'd like to follow Villa's career, don't waste your time looking for her on best dressed lists.