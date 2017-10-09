Advertising

Plenty of people regret their tattoos–but actress Judi Dench has a really strong reason to regret hers. Why? Beacuse Dench has a tattoo expressing her love for Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. On her butt.

In case you haven't read the news this week, the New York Times released a scathing report of Weinstein, revealing decades of alleged sexual misconduct towards numerous women in the entertainment industry.

Weinstein confirmed Dench's ass ink on the Graham Norton Show back in 2011, Newsweek points out. In a clip from the talk show, Weinstein explained that after Dench received Oscars for several films he produced, she was looking for a special way to thank him. While the pair was out to dinner (along with other celebs including Nora Ephron and Carly Simon), she supposedly told him, "I've got a surprise. You're a guy who has everything. I don't know what to get you." Then, Weinstein said she pulled down her pants to reveal a tattoo that read "JD loves HW."

Advertising

Once news of Weinstein's sexual harassment broke, Dench released a statement to Newsweek, saying she had no idea he was guilty of these actions, and that she supports any victims of his misconduct. Her statement reads:

Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.

Advertising

Judi, might we point you to this list of places to get tattoos removed?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.