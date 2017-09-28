Advertising

Julia Louis-Dreyfus just disclosed that she is fighting breast cancer.

The actress shared the news of her diagnosis in a short but inspiring post on both Twitter and Instagram on Thursday.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," reads a message she printed on personalized stationary. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality." She signed the note "Julia" and captioned it "Just when you thought..."

Leave it to Queen Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make a situation like this– one that she's totally entitled to make personal–about helping others.

The Veep star did not share when she received her diagnosis or any information about her treatment.

UPDATE: Thursday, September 28, 2:45 p.m. EST: HBO sent People a statement explaining that Louis-Dreyfus found out she had breast cancer the day after the Emmy Awards, at which she took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep. The network also said it will adjust the show's production schedule if needed.

