Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus‏' 'Veep' costars try to psych her up for chemo. It didn't go as planned.

Cancer-fighting warrior Julia Louis-Dreyfus has her third chemotherapy treatment today, and her Veep costars are 100% in her corner. Well, at least they're trying to be.

Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson, who play Mike and Richard on Veep, respectively, sent Louis-Dreyfus a short video of themselves reciting motivational quotes to psych her up for chemo. Unfortunately, the people responsible for the quotes are not quite role models.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted the clip to Twitter, which starts out with Walsh and Richardson googling inspirational quotes.

2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017

"I believe in one thing only: the power of human will," read Richardson. "No, Joseph Stalin said that," replied Walsh.

Okay, take two.

"If you're lucky enough to do well, it's your responsibility to send the elevator–" Richardson cut Walsh off to attribute the quote...to Kevin Spacey.