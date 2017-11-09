Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus‏' 'Veep' costars try to psych her up for chemo. It didn't go as planned.

Cancer-fighting warrior Julia Louis-Dreyfus has her third chemotherapy treatment today, and her Veep costars are 100% in her corner. Well, at least they're trying to be.
Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson, who play Mike and Richard on Veep, respectively, sent Louis-Dreyfus a short video of themselves reciting motivational quotes to psych her up for chemo. Unfortunately, the people responsible for the quotes are not quite role models.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted the clip to Twitter, which starts out with Walsh and Richardson googling inspirational quotes.
"I believe in one thing only: the power of human will," read Richardson. "No, Joseph Stalin said that," replied Walsh.
Okay, take two.
"If you're lucky enough to do well, it's your responsibility to send the elevator–" Richardson cut Walsh off to attribute the quote...to Kevin Spacey.
Okay, third time's the charm.
"I always find that when I do something that I like, from my heart, that it works," read Richardson. "So true–no. Harvey Weinstein," said Walsh.
Yeah, none of those "motivational" quotes are quite what Julia Louis-Dreyfus was looking for. So, Walsh and Richardson finished the video by breaking into a rendition of "Eye of the Tiger."
Louis-Dreyfus loved the clip, and she shared it to Twitter with the caption, "2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) [psych] me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF."
Curiously, her original version of the tweet was taken down and was replaced with a seemingly-identical version.
Hmm...
Anyway, this was not the first time Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep costars have sent her well wishes in video form. A few weeks ago, Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, who play Gary an Jonah, respectively, sent her a video as well.