Julia Stiles uploaded the first picture of her new baby and she's already being mommy shamed.

On October 20, 2017 Julia Stiles and her husband Preston J. Cook welcomed their first child, Strummer Newcomb Cook, into the world. Since then, the 10 Things I Hate About You actress has been laying low on social media, but on Tuesday, she uploaded the first picture of her and Stummer together.

"I haven't worn a backpack since middle school," said the 36-year-old in her Instagram post. "Now I have a front pack."

Welp, it didn't take long for the mommy-shamers to crawl out from underneath all their organic snacks and enrichment toys and find their way to the comment section of Julia's post. Like clockwork, people criticized the way Strummer is sitting in the baby carrier.

"Congrats! Beautiful new momma! Tula tip: Little baby feets go out the sides and not in waistband!" wrote one person in that smiley-but-still-judgmental way.

"Yay! Feet out of waistband and baby’s face visible!" said another.

"Beautiful! Please pull babies legs out for proper placement," commented another random stranger who thinks they can mom better than Julia Stiles.