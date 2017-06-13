Advertising

Justin Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's song 'Despacito' has dominated the Billboard 100 chart for five straight weeks. But does that mean that Bieber knows the words? Surprise! No.

Bieber's verse on the song is in Spanish, and he admitted on a tour stop in Stockholm that he doesn't know the words well enough to perform it live. As if not knowing the lyrics to your own song isn't embarrassing enough, a fan then chucked a water bottle at him in response. We can't condone throwing things at Justin Bieber, but we would approve of, say, a strong lecture. This dude can't find ten minutes to memorize a song he's making serious $$$$$$ off of?



“I can’t do ‘Despacito. I don’t even know it,” he tells the crowd, which keeps cheering as if they think he's kidding and is going to burst into the song at any moment.

Instead, he stops to take a sip of his own water bottle when the offending plastic comes flying straight at him. The time he missed with his Spanish tutor, Bieber has clearly spent with a trainer, because he ditched that thing immediately. "Whoa, don't throw things," he says calmly.



This isn't even the first time Bieber has publicly failed at performing his — we can't repeat this enough — #1 hit. At an unscheduled performance at a club in NYC, he replaced the Spanish lyrics with a bunch of repeated "ba ba ba ba"'s. Despite basically every news outlet picking up this story and shaming him, Bieber still hasn't been able to find the time to learn. These. Words.

A few suggestions for moments when he might have found a minute to study his own song:

— On the flight to Stockholm

— During his hair bleaching appointments

— Instead of stalking Selena Gomez on Instagram

— Skip naptime



Please?

