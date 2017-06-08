Advertising

Boy Roeles, an 18-year-old Dutchman, was working as a security detail at Justin Bieber's performance at a festival in the Netherlands and became the real star. He's too hot to be Belieb-ed.

twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/MKTCQj0xqf — joyce (@stratfordneymar) June 4, 2017

It's a social media Cinderella story. Like Alex from Target before him, and even the cuties from Damn Daniel, a simple photo was snapped and made the rounds, turning him into a viral sensation.

An Instagram account dedicated to JAWLINES saw the pic and shared, "Who is trying to get man handled by Justin Biebers [sic] security"?

Who is trying to get man handled by Justin Biebers security - follow me @jaw for more boys 👅 A post shared by jawlines (@jaw) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

This dude from the Netherlands really got people excited in their nether regions. Other festival attendees found the pic and dayum, he's like an even hotter Sprouse twin.

YES I SAW HIM TOOOOO 😍😪 pic.twitter.com/6nYN0ZUf1I — Mila (@miladorland) June 4, 2017

Twitter was thirsting. Hard.

THIS IS THE HOT SECURITY GUARD IN MY VIDEO AND I DIDNT EVEN NOTICE pic.twitter.com/LUNbqA7yWp — Teddy (@PurposeEurope) June 4, 2017

Hot Security Guard is now full-blown internet famous, with a BuzzFeed interview making it official. Roeles told the site, "I found it very funny to see it reached so many people. I still can't believe that I'm really the dude in the photo."

Super evenement pinkpop!👏😉 A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Now his Instagram has been discovered...opening a treasure trove of pics for his fans to drool at.

Something weird happend i think...😂😂😜 crazy twitter🤤 A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

♚♛♜♝♞ A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on May 29, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Roeles even joined Twitter just to keep up with his newfound fame.

The past days were crazy! My phone has exploded with messages.. i dont know whats going to happen.. but its going to be crazy it think😂 — Boy Roeles (@boy_roeles) June 6, 2017

While we're here, might as well drop a few more highlights from his Instagram.

⬜◻⬜◻⬜◻⬜ A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

4 maandjes met deze ukkie❤ gelukkig komt ze morgen weer terug! Heb je gemist!💋 A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

#messy A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on Sep 30, 2014 at 11:05am PDT

🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺 A post shared by boy (@boyroeles) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

If he were my boyfriend, I'd never let him go.

