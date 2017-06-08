Boy Roeles, an 18-year-old Dutchman, was working as a security detail at Justin Bieber's performance at a festival in the Netherlands and became the real star. He's too hot to be Belieb-ed.
It's a social media Cinderella story. Like Alex from Target before him, and even the cuties from Damn Daniel, a simple photo was snapped and made the rounds, turning him into a viral sensation.
An Instagram account dedicated to JAWLINES saw the pic and shared, "Who is trying to get man handled by Justin Biebers [sic] security"?
This dude from the Netherlands really got people excited in their nether regions. Other festival attendees found the pic and dayum, he's like an even hotter Sprouse twin.
Twitter was thirsting. Hard.
Hot Security Guard is now full-blown internet famous, with a BuzzFeed interview making it official. Roeles told the site, "I found it very funny to see it reached so many people. I still can't believe that I'm really the dude in the photo."
Now his Instagram has been discovered...opening a treasure trove of pics for his fans to drool at.
Roeles even joined Twitter just to keep up with his newfound fame.
While we're here, might as well drop a few more highlights from his Instagram.
If he were my boyfriend, I'd never let him go.