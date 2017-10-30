Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen hanging out again and the internet is on fire.

Umm the internet is reporting that former couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been HANGING OUT. What is this, 2009???????!!!!!!!!???
Now, we don't want anyone to panic. Because as far as we know, Gomez has moved on HAPPILY with her new BF The Weeknd and all that drama with Bieber is in the past. Byeeeeee!
AND YET, these photos circulating on Twitter are giving us MAJOR deja vu to 2009:
Here's what we know: last weekend, Bieber was reported to have "spent some time" with ex-girlfriend Gomez at her home in Los Angeles, while Gomez's boyfriend The Weeknd was "nowhere in sight." Okay, fine, maybe Bieber needed to pick up some of his stuff, and it's just taken 3 years to coordinate their schedules???
But then yesterday morning the former flames were spotted by TMZ getting brunch, after which they reportedly attended church services together.
What does it all mean????????????
Probably nothing. It's not unheard of to spend time with an ex, especially one that you dated (on and off) for years.
But Twitter thinks the duo is up-to-something, and they are having all kinds of feelings about it. Some people think Jelena are back on...
And some people are shipping for a reboot of Jelena 2010, for some reason?????
While others are not so thrilled about this "blast" from the past:
And many are feeling protective of Gomez's new relash:
Others are just SHOOK.
This person is being way too real about the whole thing:
Fair point but also I'M SORRY, WE DO KNOW WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH SELENA AND ABEL. THEY ARE IN LOVE, OKAY?!?!???
Wow.
Okay, fine, I'll stop. It's up to Selena Gomez who she chooses to date, get brunch and go to church with. AS LONG AS SHE DOESN'T GET BACK 2GETHER WITH JUSTIN BIEBER BECAUSE C'MON SELENA THE GUY PEED IN A BROOM CLOSET ON PURPOSE YOU'RE TOO GOOD FOR HIM.
Okay, I promise, I'm done.
Selena........ please.