Justin Bieber has covered his entire torso with a giant, confusing tattoo.

Justin Bieber got a f**king huge tattoo and we have questions, like: WHAT HAVE YOU DONE, JUSTIN!?

On Saturday, the 23-year-old pop star posted this video of his bare torso to Instagram, showing off a ton of fresh ink. It's...a lot.

In the words of SNL's Stefon: THIS TATTOO HAS EVERYTHING.

Angels, birds, skeletons, fluffy clouds...Byzantine arches? It's like the Italian Renaissance threw up on this boy's abs.

But hey, if he likes it, that's all that matters, right?

In case you need a reminder, this is what Bieber's torso looked like before getting all inked up:

Twitter definitely had some feelings on it: