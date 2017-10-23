Justin Bieber has covered his entire torso with a giant, confusing tattoo.

Justin Bieber got a f**king huge tattoo and we have questions, like: WHAT HAVE YOU DONE, JUSTIN!?
On Saturday, the 23-year-old pop star posted this video of his bare torso to Instagram, showing off a ton of fresh ink. It's...a lot.
In the words of SNL's Stefon: THIS TATTOO HAS EVERYTHING.
Angels, birds, skeletons, fluffy clouds...Byzantine arches? It's like the Italian Renaissance threw up on this boy's abs.
But hey, if he likes it, that's all that matters, right?
In case you need a reminder, this is what Bieber's torso looked like before getting all inked up:
Twitter definitely had some feelings on it:
Entertainment Weekly spoke to Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, the artist behind the tattoo and owner of the famous Bang Bang tattoo studio in New York City. McCurdy has tattooed everyone from Rihanna to Lebron James, and flew out to Beverly Hills for three days to tattoo Justin.
We added two angels, one on each side. Below each one, they're dominating the evil. Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance...visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other. It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang. I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered.
Oh yeah, and he also revealed that there is still more work to be done.
"I'm coming back soon," Bang Bang said. "I did the bottom half of his front but still need to do the top."
Hey, his body his choice. And if you don't like it....