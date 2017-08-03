Advertising

Justin Bieber canceled the final 14 tour dates of his Purpose world tour, and after sending fans into shock with the news, he reached back out via Instagram to explain why.

In true Bieber fashion, the post has plenty of random capitalization, tangents about blessings, and interesting word choice. "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..." he wrote. "I want my career to be sustainable, but also I want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable." If nothing else, at least we know he wrote the post himself.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Like any pop star supported by an army of teenage girls, Bieber also makes plenty of time in his message to thank the fans. "Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life with YOU!" he writes.

Bieber is certainly speaking like someone on a spiritual journey. "Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and my future relationships," he says, thanking all his supporters and the "people in the past few years" who've surrounded him.

Finally, he ends the post with an all-caps call out to the haters. Perhaps anticipating he would get mocked by his earnest letter or his unique writing style, he got one step ahead by pointing out his flaws himself. "THIS MESSAGE IS VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART. BUT I THINK THERE'S SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!!" he says. And you know what? The strategy worked. We're much less tempted to throw shade at someone who's so open about his struggles. Point one, Biebs.

Of course, not everyone let their heartstrings get tugged.

Me justifying using my credit card for a Papa John's https://t.co/5jCdCjjnlq — jcgregs brasil (@jcgregs) August 3, 2017

I think he needs to remember the source of his income and how they don't like their tickets being cancelled. "Journey"? Hah. — Mark Perrett (@bristolmunkeh) August 3, 2017

Did...did Justin Bieber cancel the rest of his tour because he's tired?!



TIRED!?



Bitch, IM tired tooo. — DarinFatia (@darinfatia13) July 26, 2017

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts..."



Me: pic.twitter.com/M8lpNhHLTl — Janailaaa 🤘🏻 (@HoshinaJanaila) July 25, 2017

Bieber may have cancelled the final 14 dates of the tour, but he still performed 150 shows around the world in just 18 months. If the dude wants to be "SUSTAINABLE," he probably deserves it.

