Everything about Justin Bieber screams DIVA. So it's no surprise that the pop prince has a lot of demands when he goes on tour. But the rider for his upcoming "Purpose" tour in India, which was leaked on Twitter, is even more extravagant and ridiculous than you could have possibly imagined.

https://giphy.com/gifs/sassy-model-xvL89ErKTLIqc

Bieber and his "entourage of 120 people" will be equipped with a "convoy of 10 luxury sedans and two Volvo buses" as well as a Rolls Royce "reserved for the Grammy winner himself," reads his tour rider, which was shared on Twitter by music journalist Arjun S Ravi.

THAT'S ONLY THE BEGINNING.

Justin Bieber’s India tour rider includes a “Indian Yoga casket”, a jacuzzi and a press release that lists all his demands out for you. pic.twitter.com/afwHpMJHJM — Arjun S Ravi (@arjun_s_ravi) May 3, 2017

The Baby singer will also have a "private jet and chopper on stand-by" to meet his "immediate travel demands."

But what will he do for fun?????? We've heard he likes peeing in buckets. But maybe one of these activities will provide a distraction:

10 containers will be flown in with items like a ping pong table, playstation, IO HAWK, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard, massage table that will be used backstage. Arrangements for a Jacuzzi have also been made for Bieber's personal use to unwind before he takes to the stage.

For sleeping arrangements, according to the rider, two five-star hotels have been reserved for the singer and his team. Not two hotel rooms—two entire hotels.

https://giphy.com/gifs/calvinklein-justin-bieber-revealed-calvin-klein-12zmV2haMjhdSg

Apparently being a mega-star is pretty stressful, but maybe his "special Indian Yoga Casket" and personal masseuse will help. The list continues:

A special Indian Yoga Casket containing aromatic essential oils; jasmine, mogra, rose and camphor incense sticks; and books on chakras and yoga asanas will be placed in Bieber's suite knowing his love for Yoga. That's not all a licensed female masseuse specially flown in from Kerala will be provided to Bieber on all four days. 100 hangers, cans of wildberries and vanilla room freshners, dove body wash, hydrating lip balms - these are some of the special requests being catered to in his 1000 sq ft suite. Rooms with the best view in the quietest part of the hotel with only king size beds is a pre requisite with a 24 hour-fitness centre with a steam room.

And these will be the food arrangements for Bieber, who is 23-years-old:

Top culinary experts will supervise the gourmet being served to Bieber over the four days with five dishes per day being renamed after his popular songs. The hotels will re-design his suite and incorporate Mogul paintings, antique furniture and signature Kashmiri bedroom linen. His room will be adorned with purple carnations, purple being his favourite color! The hotel will convert itself into Bieber's private villa with three floors of the hotel being booked for the artist and his entourage and one elevator blocked on all 4 full days for Bieber alone.

That's right, his meals will be named after his own songs, which may include dishes like the "Baby Burrito," "One Less Lonely Linguini" and "Sorry Sushi."

https://giphy.com/gifs/justin-bieber-comedy-central-roast-ytwDCqOO117G6Vhd6g

But five meals a day can only take you so far. According to the source, the singer also requested this lengthy array of snack foods:

vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce, diced fruit, organic bananas and seedless grapes. Snacks must also include a deli platter of organic turkey, lettuce, colby and provolone cheese, black olives, as well as green and banana peppers. Lastly, backstage demands include white sliced bread, potato chips, mint and watermelon gum, white cheddar popcorn, Ghiradelli dark chocolate with sea salt and almonds, menthol and watermelon gum, vinegar chips, organic dried fruit, peanuts, and all berries cereal. The "Sorry" singer also has a list of delicious treats that he enjoys, like a large pack of Swedish Fish, boxes of Ritz Bitz peanut butter and cheese sandwiches and multiple packs of haribo Cola Gummies.

All those snacks might make the prince thirsty. But don't worry:

To quench his thirst, he demands 24 still water bottles, 24 alkaline water bottles, 4 energy drinks, 6 vitamin water bottles, 6 cream sodas as well as a cooler packed with assorteden juices fizzy drinks. The rider also lists 4 natural juices, 4 vanilla protein drinks and half a gallon of almond milk.

More requests from the Biebs include "that his dressing room be entirely draped with white curtains, a large glass-door refrigerator, clothing shelves, eight power outlets and 12 white handkerchiefs."

Twelve white handkerchiefs, guys. Is Justin Bieber a pop star or an international villain?!

Finally, the list concludes:

In every dressing room, there is a requirement for 2 packages of plain white crew-neck teeshirts, in sizes XS and L, 2 packages of white tank tops, sizes L and XL, 3 packages of white lo-rise socks, size XS and L. You'll also need a boom box with an iPhone battery in order to keep the Biebs happy backstage.

If all this doesn't "keep the Biebs happy," I don't know what will. Inner peace? JK, obviously the key to happiness is SWAG.

https://giphy.com/gifs/justin-bieber-swag-K09lrNLZUlKs8

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.