Sometimes I envy celebrities but sometimes I feel sorry for them. Especially when I hear about their diets. I have a voracious sweet tooth. So this story about Jennifer Aniston receiving a piñata on her birthday that was empty because of her dietary restrictions breaks my mini-Snickers-loving heart.

https://giphy.com/gifs/bustle-friends-no-hell-3o7ZeLMDX2MizFuXq8

Rachel from Friends Aniston recently spent her birthday in Cabo San Lucas with her husband, Justin Theroux, and her BFF Courtney Cox. And the story starts out super-cute. "We do special things. I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata," Theroux told E! News.

But then, things took a tragic turn.

"Actually, we didn't put anything in the piñata," he said. "We had a piñata and didn't end up smashing. What are you going to put in it? Kale? She doesn't eat candy!"

https://giphy.com/gifs/friends-wink-matthew-perry-WlUuzVqpyjL7G

Justin Theroux did admit that a piñata full of kale would be a terrible thing, and then jokingly suggested trying it out for a kid's birthday. "Watch 20 10-year-olds cry," he said. Ha ha ha. Ha.

Aniston has revealed what her diet consists of, and it definitely doesn't leave room for candy. "It's pretty clear: eat as much organic fruits and veggies as you can, keep sugar [intake] low, drink tons and tons of water, and get good sleep," she said last year.

I GUESS that sounds reasonable. But on her BIRTHDAY though???

https://giphy.com/gifs/friends-why-ross-X4YqmJEl6wJoY

Sure, I know some people have it much, much worse than candy-deprived Jennifer Aniston. And her dietary restrictions are technically a choice. But just imagine this: it's your birthday. You see a beautiful, tantalizing, brightly-colored piñata dangling from the ceiling, full of promise and possibility. But inside there is not one baby Snickers. Zero tiny Twizzlers. Bite-sized Butterfingers? Not a one.

It's devastating. How can she ever recover from this? How can WE ever recover from this?

https://giphy.com/gifs/black-and-white-jennifer-aniston-0nly-an-illusi0n-JGuV9rLGwb6Ks

