People react to Justin Timberlake apologizing to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

Justin Timberlake has finally apologized to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for his past behavior towards them. It only took about as long as his song "Mirrors."

His apology comes on the heels of a new wave of criticism in reaction to two recent events: 1) the popular Framing Britney Spears documentary, in which Timberlake's past treatment of Spears was called out. And 2) the Super Bowl on Sunday, an event which reminds people of the 2004 halftime show controversy when Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's entire breast, causing her to be blacklisted—but with little-to-no repercussions for Timberlake.

In the past few days, many people have taken to Twitter to ask Justin Timberlake to apologize to Jackson and Spears. Evidently, he heard them.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote on Instagram today. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”