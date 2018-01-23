Justin Timberlake just got hilariously decimated on Twitter by Dylan Farrow. At least he learned about cake.

Twitter user @DesiJed tweeted what has to be one of the funniest tweets of the day when she screen-shotted an interaction between Justin "Man of the Woods" Timberlake, and Mia and Woody Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, along with the words, "Hello 911? I'd like to report a murder."
The reason she was reporting murder was because the screenshot shows Farrow verbally burning Justin Timberlake so hard his grandkids are going to be feeling the heat.
Here's the details on the actual interaction: Justin Timberlake tweeted what he called a "random question": "Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too.' What else am I about to do with a cake??"
Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Woody Allen who alleges he abused her as a child, was more than glad to answer Justin Timberlake, while managing to totally drag him while she did it.
Farrow responded, "The saying means, for example, you can't support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can't retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake)."
A little background information: Farrow is calling out Timberlake for his hypocrisy in wearing a Time's Up pin to the Golden Globes after having worked with Woody Allen on his film Wonder Wheel. Other people who've been in Allen's films, including Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig, have since said they regret working with him and that they believe Farrow. Timothée Chalamet, who appears in Allen's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York, has said that he's donating his salary to three different charities because he doesn't want to "profit" from the film.
Meanwhile, Timberlake hasn't said a word about it.