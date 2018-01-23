Justin Timberlake just got hilariously decimated on Twitter by Dylan Farrow. At least he learned about cake.

Twitter user @DesiJed tweeted what has to be one of the funniest tweets of the day when she screen-shotted an interaction between Justin "Man of the Woods" Timberlake, and Mia and Woody Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, along with the words, "Hello 911? I'd like to report a murder."

Hello 911? I’d like to report a murder. pic.twitter.com/HqenEgUeLu — Desi (@DesiJed) January 23, 2018

The reason she was reporting murder was because the screenshot shows Farrow verbally burning Justin Timberlake so hard his grandkids are going to be feeling the heat.

Here's the details on the actual interaction: Justin Timberlake tweeted what he called a "random question": "Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too.' What else am I about to do with a cake??"

Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, “You just want your cake and to eat it too.”



What else am I about to do with a cake?? — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 23, 2018

Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Woody Allen who alleges he abused her as a child, was more than glad to answer Justin Timberlake, while managing to totally drag him while she did it.