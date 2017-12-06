Justin Timberlake invented two things that go together even better than a d*ck and a box.

Justin Timberlake is a jack of all trades. He sings. He dances. He gives great... Christmas gifts. You'd think the man would just rest on his laurels for a minute. But NOOOOOOO. Not ol' overachiever J.T. Nope, the 36-year-old former NSYNC member has added INVENTING to his extensive repertoire.

And now, thanks to this man's bold and innovative vision, we can welcome to our world an entirely new fruit: the "braspberry." Okay it's not technically a new fruit—it's more like a way to eat fruit. But it could change the way all of us eat fruit..... forever.

So buckle the f**k up.

Braspberry... A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

If I suggested this, my friends would accuse me (rightly) of being high. But somehow, in Justin Timberlake's voice, the announcement of combining raspberries and blueberries into one brand new super-fruit feels important and, possibly, historical.

In fact, we haven't seen a more historical combination of two things since a dick and a box.

Will "braspberry" be the new "dick-in-a-box"? Probably not. But that's okay. Justin Timberlake has already cemented his legacy, everything else is just the cherry on top of the sundae—or rather, the BRASPBERRY on top.