Patricia Clarkson weighed in on Justin Timberlake's dick size and we have QUESTIONS.

We all already know that Justin Timberlake is a gifted singer and actor, but according to former co-star Patricia Clarkson, he is also very "gifted" in another area as well.

Clarkson appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday and the Emmy Award-winner spilled some serious tea when it came to JT's, uh, okay I'll just say it— JT's penis.

Host Andy Cohen asked Clarkson the simple question of who on the set of the 2011 film Friends with Benefits had the best shot of being her friend in real life. Her answer was definitely not what he expected:

"Hands down Justin Timberlake. Cause if we want to talk about big," Clarkson answered.

"Wow, really?" a shocked Cohen asked.

"Sorry, Justin," Clarkson quickly apologized. "Oh god."

But too late, the damage was already done!

Congratulations to Justin Timberlake on his * checks notes * big dick, according to Patricia Clarkson? https://t.co/1lBiIB3sox — Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) June 29, 2018

"Is Justin endowed well?" Cohen pried.