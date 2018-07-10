Justin Timberlake got dad-shamed over picture of three-year-old son. Cry me a river.

It seems that moms who post pictures of their kids on social media are shamed nearly constantly, but dads are definitely not immune to getting some flak as well. Just ask Justin Timberlake.
Last month, JT uploaded this adorable picture of his three-year-old son, Silas, and wife, Jessica Biel, sharing a smooch in France. He captioned the photo, "If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love’ then I'm out..."
How cute! What's not to love?
Well, according to certain commenters, many things. Soon, random people across the internet starting chastising Timberlake for:
1) The fact that his wife kissed his son on the lips.
2) The boy's romper.
3) The boy's hair length.
My god, you people ruin e v e r y t h i n g.
Here are just a smattering of comments on the post:
"Why the long hair?"
"Is a boy or girl?"
"The little boy needs a f—king hair cut boys in life have short hair for a reason."
"It’s the short shorts I’m worried about you know your momma taught you better I’m from your neck the woods and you’ve lost my respect talking that liberal shit."
“Plz cut that boys hair for god sakes."
"Long hair and feminine romper looking thing … sheesh."
"Pedo;)"
Justin and Jessica tend to keep their son out of spotlight for the most part. Now we know why.
Thankfully, the few rude comments on the post were heavily outweighed by the supportive ones. Keep living that #longhairdontcare lifestyle, Silas!