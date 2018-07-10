Justin Timberlake got dad-shamed over picture of three-year-old son. Cry me a river.

It seems that moms who post pictures of their kids on social media are shamed nearly constantly, but dads are definitely not immune to getting some flak as well. Just ask Justin Timberlake.

Last month, JT uploaded this adorable picture of his three-year-old son, Silas, and wife, Jessica Biel, sharing a smooch in France. He captioned the photo, "If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love’ then I'm out..."

How cute! What's not to love?

Well, according to certain commenters, many things. Soon, random people across the internet starting chastising Timberlake for:

1) The fact that his wife kissed his son on the lips.

2) The boy's romper.

3) The boy's hair length.