People are calling Justin Timberlake a hypocrite for wearing a 'Time's Up' pin to the Golden Globes.

This year's Golden Globes was more than just another frivolous awards show— it also served as an important platform for the 'Time's Up' movement, a legal defense fund created to let sexual predators in Hollywood know that they can no longer get away with their abusive behavior.

Most celebrities in attendance on Sunday showed solidarity with the movement by wearing black and 'Time's Up' pins.

Among them was Justin Timberlake, who posted this picture of himself and his wife, actor Jessica Biel, before the big event.

"Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot!," wrote Timberlake, along with the hashtags #TIMESUP and #whywewearblack.

Soon after the picture was uploaded to Twitter, people started pointing out that it is deeply hypocritical for Timberlake to take part in the 'Time's Up' movement after he just starred in Woody Allen's newest film, Wonder Wheel, released last year.

It is no secret that Woody Allen is one of Hollywood's most notorious alleged sexual-predators, whose own daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of molesting her when she was only 7-years-old.

Despite Allen's well documented history of abuse allegations, he continues to work and thrive in Hollywood. That is due in part to the A-list stars who agree to appear in his films, like Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet, Selena Gomez, Jim Belushi and so many more. By providing him the star power needed for a box office hit, they are complicit in keeping Allen's career afloat. Not to mention that Timberlake and others are financially benefiting from appearing in Allen's films.