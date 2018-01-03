Justin Timberlake announced his new album and Twitter's got jokes about it.

Justin Timberlake is already grinding in 2018. On the first workday of the new year, Timberlake dropped a teaser for his upcoming album 'Man of the Woods.' According to the video, the album will launch February 2, center on his hometown experiences and family, and feel like a Madewell ad.

While plenty of JT fans are probably very excited (right?) for this news, Twitter naturally chimed in with opinions about the new album.

TFW you watch The Revenant once pic.twitter.com/PQab4X7Cxb — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) January 2, 2018

Reads "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed once. https://t.co/ZDCpOTlftM — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) January 2, 2018

Listens to Bon Iver's "For Emma, Forever Ago" once. https://t.co/FhuiPeNsSW — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) January 2, 2018

As the basic white dude I am, I for one am excited for Justin Timberlake to make a Bon Iver/Mumford & Sons album. — Troy Moran (@Troy_Moran) January 2, 2018