Justin Timberlake announced his new album and Twitter's got jokes about it.

Justin Timberlake is already grinding in 2018. On the first workday of the new year, Timberlake dropped a teaser for his upcoming album 'Man of the Woods.' According to the video, the album will launch February 2, center on his hometown experiences and family, and feel like a Madewell ad.
While plenty of JT fans are probably very excited (right?) for this news, Twitter naturally chimed in with opinions about the new album.
We'd be worried that these would hurt JT's feelings, but he probably doesn't have cell service in the woods.
