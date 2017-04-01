Advertising

Resident nice guy you'd want to bring home to meet your mom, Justin Trudeau, is trying on a bad boy aesthetic. And honestly, I'm not mad at it. After Matthew Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel that he beat up the Canadian Prime Minister in 5th grade, Trudeau decided that it was finally time to stand up to his bully (albeit like 35+ years after the fact).

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

"I've been giving it some thought," Trudeau says, as to the bitter injustice he was put through during his elementary school days, which has clearly haunted him for decades. "And you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler?"

He's got a point! (Though perhaps Perry would argue that one must separate that actor from the character, but...that would only make us want to punch him more.)

Sure, it's probably an out-of-character April Fool's Prank (as Trudeau desperately tries to convince us he's a fun guy) but I'm not going to let that stop me from enjoying what a weird little gem this is. Because while Canada's Prime Minister is having a cutesy back-and-forth with a sitcom star, our terrifying leader is tweeting about Chuck Todd's eyes (creepy). I would take a cute, probably boring, but very nice man attempting a rude boy joke over however the hell you'd describe our current situation any day.

