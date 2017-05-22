They say prom is a night you will always remember. But for a group of students from Vancouver, prom will definitely be something they will never forget— and it is all thanks to Justin Trudeau.
As a group of students posed for prom pictures by the water in Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Prime Minister/very-in-shape person Justin Trudeau casually jogged by unnoticed.
The moment was captured by Trudeau's official photographer Adam Scotti. It's like playing Where's Waldo with a world leader:
"I always love to watch people's faces as they [realize] who just ran past, often several paces after he has passed," wrote Scotti on his Instagram.
Luckily, someone was able to flag down the Prime Minister, and he happily agreed to take a picture with the group of gussied-up high schoolers.
The photo turned out pretty good!
They look like they are in a damn toothpaste ad.
And just as quickly as he came, Trudeau and his short-shorts jogged away.
President Donald Trump is very unlikely to photobomb an enthusiastic gaggle of students here in the USA, mostly because he would never be out running.