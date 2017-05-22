Advertising

They say prom is a night you will always remember. But for a group of students from Vancouver, prom will definitely be something they will never forget— and it is all thanks to Justin Trudeau.

As a group of students posed for prom pictures by the water in Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Prime Minister/very-in-shape person Justin Trudeau casually jogged by unnoticed.

The moment was captured by Trudeau's official photographer Adam Scotti. It's like playing Where's Waldo with a world leader:

"I always love to watch people's faces as they [realize] who just ran past, often several paces after he has passed," wrote Scotti on his Instagram.

Who needs a limo when you can just hop on Justin Trudeau's back? Twitter: Adam Scotti

Luckily, someone was able to flag down the Prime Minister, and he happily agreed to take a picture with the group of gussied-up high schoolers.

Does this make him the PROM minister now? Twitter: Adam Scotti

The photo turned out pretty good!

#VCProm2017 A post shared by cam (@crrdo) on May 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

They look like they are in a damn toothpaste ad.

And just as quickly as he came, Trudeau and his short-shorts jogged away.

We hate to see you go, Prime Minister, but love to watch you leave. Twitter: Adam Scotti

President Donald Trump is very unlikely to photobomb an enthusiastic gaggle of students here in the USA, mostly because he would never be out running.

