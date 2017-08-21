Advertising

Screenwriter and producer Joss Whedon is often highly regarded for supporting feminist ideals in his television and film work. However, Kai Cole, Whedon's ex-wife, recently wrote a blog post for The Wrap that paints him in an entirely different light.

Whedon, known for his work on television shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Firefly, and Cole, an architect, were married for 15 years. In Cole's blog post, she explains that as their marriage ended, Whedon was "finally ready to tell the truth," and he revealed a slew of affairs to Cole. The first one started while he was running Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and they continued throughout the rest of their marriage. "Joss admitted that for the next decade and a half, he hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends, while he stayed married to me," Cole writes.

Keeping this many from your wife for so long is pretty monstrous–but just wait until you hear his justification for why he did it.

“In many ways I was the HEIGHT of normal, in this culture," Whedon told Cole as their marriage was ending, she says. "We're taught to be providers and companions and at the same time, to conquer and acquire — specifically sexually — and I was pulling off both!"

Cole also delves deeper into the hypocrisy of Whedon's lifestyle, explaining that he used their marriage as a way to convince the public that he was an ally to women.

Despite understanding, on some level, that what he was doing was wrong, he never conceded the hypocrisy of being out in the world preaching feminist ideals, while at the same time, taking away my right to make choices for my life and my body based on the truth. He deceived me for 15 years, so he could have everything he wanted. I believed, everyone believed, that he was one of the good guys, committed to fighting for women’s rights, committed to our marriage, and to the women he worked with. But I now see how he used his relationship with me as a shield, both during and after our marriage, so no one would question his relationships with other women or scrutinize his writing as anything other than feminist.

Kai Cole adds that finding out this information changed her from "a strong, confident woman," to a "confused, frightened mess." After being diagnosed with Complex PTSD and spending five years of working through everything, Cole says she has been "slowly getting [her] life and self-esteem back." She also explains that she chose to share this information to protect others. "I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be. I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches," she writes. "But no matter what happens, or how people interpret this statement, I no longer have to carry the burden of Joss’ long-term deceit and confessions. I am free."

Joss Whedon's "lovable geek-feminist" reputation, as Cole puts it, is now tarnished for many of his fans. People tweeted their feelings–as well as jokes, of course–about the allegations of Whedon's infidelity and gaslighting.

joss whedon cheated on his wife for 15 years and kept her around so his perfect geek-feminist reputation wouldn't be ruined. he's garbage — gabi (@harleivy) August 20, 2017

My heart goes out to Kai Cole for having to endure the one-two punch of infidelity and Joss Whedon mansplaining things to her. — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) August 20, 2017

joss whedon blaming patriarchy for cheating on his wife is the culmination and only natural outcome of contemporary mainstream male feminism — julia🌴 (@frozenblueber) August 20, 2017

Just finished my 8 years in the writing Phd thesis 'Joss Whedon: Avenging Uber-Feminist'. Think I'll go on Twitter to unwind. — Tom Reagan's Hat (@andymannion777) August 20, 2017

This obv needs explaining: having an affair isn't abuse. Having multiple affairs while gaslighting your partner about them is. #josswhedon — Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) August 21, 2017

sad to hear joss whedon, who wrote one epic badass female character 18 times and gave them different names, is not woke — brian feldman (@bafeldman) August 21, 2017

If you're a Buffy fan wondering if your favorite TV show is all a lie and if you can ever watch it again with a clear conscience, one Twitterer shared her thoughts on the matter (and it's good news).

You can love a thing and critique the choices of the people who made it. We always have! This applies to Joss Whedon's work as well. — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) August 20, 2017

Phew. We'll take it.

In conclusion:

