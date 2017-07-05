Advertising

Those of us that have been following Kailyn Lowry's journey on MTV's 'Teen Mom 2' know that she hasn't always gotten along with Javi. Although the couple was married for almost three years, the last stretch was filled with fighting.

After Javi Marroquin was deployed for six months, Kailyn became used to having her independence and realized how much happier she was without Javi. Unfortunately, they have a son Lincoln together and Javi has also been a father figure for Kailyn's son Isaac, so the separation has been difficult on the family.

🤰🏼🎆💙 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

On Fourth of July, Kailyn posted an adorable picture of her in the back of a car with her two sons on each side of her. She was also showing off her growing baby bump.

Kailyn is pregnant with her third child, and we don't know much about the baby daddy, although the rumors are that they are no longer together. This means that Kailyn will be raising three kids with three different fathers all by herself.

In the past, Kailyn and Javi were not even able to have a civil conversation without fighting, but according to their Instagram accounts, they appear to have spent the holiday together.

Happy 4th from us to you! A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Javi Marroquin posted an identical picture to Kailyn's on his Instagram account just hours later. Lincoln and Isaac were sitting in the back of the same looking car with Javi in the middle this time.

Javi captioned the photo, "Happy 4th from us to you!"

It sure looks like Javi spent the day with Kailyn and their kids. It's really exciting to know that the two of them are putting aside their differences for their family. They are making memories and actually look really happy.

Happy 4th! 🎆💙 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Kailyn also posted this picture of Isaac pulling Lincoln in a little wagon on the grass. The boys are all smiles and look like they are having a blast.

Kailyn captioned the photo, "Happy 4th! 🎆💙"

Although Javi and Kailyn didn't post any pictures of the two of them together, it's fairly obvious that they both spent their Fourth of July with their kids, and that's the most important thing.

