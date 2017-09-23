Regardless of your body type, if you're in the public eye, there will be strangers there to criticize you online. This goes exponentially for hyper famous people like Kanye West. So, when new photos of Kanye with a dad bod emerged on Friday, it was refreshing to see Twitter breaking the mold and loving on him. Especially, since he looks genuinely happy and healthy in his recent photos.
One fan welcomed him to the "big boy club."
While another claimed this is further proof that Kanye's a prophet.
One woman pointed out that mood stabilizers often cause weight gain, so hopefully this means he's been healing himself since his painful breakdown.
People are ready for thick Kanye.
Fans defended him against possibly body-shaming.
While others can feel there's a fire album on the way.
The anticipation is eating Twitter alive.
People have theories about what his next album will sound like.
While others are just happy to see him smiling.
He really is glowing with happiness.
Twitter just wants to see Kanye thrive.