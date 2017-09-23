Advertising

Regardless of your body type, if you're in the public eye, there will be strangers there to criticize you online. This goes exponentially for hyper famous people like Kanye West. So, when new photos of Kanye with a dad bod emerged on Friday, it was refreshing to see Twitter breaking the mold and loving on him. Especially, since he looks genuinely happy and healthy in his recent photos.

Kanye West in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/6JwLQmLD4V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2017

One fan welcomed him to the "big boy club."

I welcome kanye west into the big boy family its all love — OCT 6 NEW MIXTAPE (@AAANTWON) September 22, 2017

While another claimed this is further proof that Kanye's a prophet.

Kanye already halfway into big boy season before any of us could start more proof that he's ahead of his time https://t.co/iyNFwCWxsP — CloutLord™ (@BBWslayer666) September 22, 2017

One woman pointed out that mood stabilizers often cause weight gain, so hopefully this means he's been healing himself since his painful breakdown.

I'd guess Kanye's weight gain is from going back on lexapro/other mood meds after his nervous breakdown. https://t.co/QDoRlKKUuo — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 22, 2017

People are ready for thick Kanye.

Beyonce is thick Rihanna is thick Kanye is thick... EVERYBODY GETTING THICK pic.twitter.com/zl5VF7h4U8 — Anelisa Ndungane (@EyFresh) September 22, 2017

Fans defended him against possibly body-shaming.

Stop dissing Kanye because he gained some weight! My president is happy and is working on new music to heal the world. pic.twitter.com/CjnuPZQvma — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) September 22, 2017

While others can feel there's a fire album on the way.

Kanye isn’t fat, he’s pregnant with the next wave of Music and fashion of this generation — YZY™ (@___Keezus) September 22, 2017

The anticipation is eating Twitter alive.

i fucking CANNOT WAIT for this fire Fat Kanye album we're gonna get https://t.co/M5VNxlovlF — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 22, 2017

People have theories about what his next album will sound like.

Husky Kanye about to drop a classic with vintage soul samples! Just watch! pic.twitter.com/soJoAn25zH — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) September 22, 2017

While others are just happy to see him smiling.

chubby kanye looks happy and spiritually healthy — fly weiwei (@HIMANSHU) September 22, 2017

He really is glowing with happiness.

Kanye smiling in public again makes me smile. pic.twitter.com/wA9eEQp94M — Nigel Zeff (@nigelandrewzeff) September 22, 2017

Twitter just wants to see Kanye thrive.

