Kanye got Kim Kardashian the perfect Christmas gift for someone you've never met.

It must be hard to buy Kim Kardashian a good Christmas present. The reality TV star already has a thriving makeup line, a beautiful family, and a great butt, so what does one get for the woman who already has it all?

More money, apparently.

giphy

According to People, Kardashian's husband, rapper Kanye West, surprised the mother of his children with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stocks in the Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and Adidas.

Merry Kristmas, indeed.

And judging by her Instagram, Kim was very pleased with the gift, uploading a peak of her stocks with the caption "best husband alert!"

Kim Kardashian Instagram

According to People, Kanye bought over $200,000 worth of stocks in total for his wife.

And sure, buying someone stocks is the rich person equivalent to purchasing an edible arrangement or a candle or something...it is not exactly the most personal gift. But it sure seems like Kanye knows what his wife like$.