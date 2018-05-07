Kanye West responds to Donald Glover's 'SNL' sketch about Kanye's tweets, and Chrissy Teigen joins in.

On Saturday night, Donald Glover hosted SNL and performed in a hilarious sketch parodying the John Krazinski movie A Quiet Place. The sketch, called "A Kanye Place," features Glover, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Keenan Thompson, and Beck Bennett trying to remain quiet so that monsters don't hear them and subsequently eat them. But Glover keeps being distracted by Kanye's tweets — like the one about his signed MAGA hat (what??) and how he went on TMZ and said that slavery was a "choice" (no, 'Ye, no!!!) — and one by one, people get eaten by monsters as they're unable to suppress their bewildered reactions.

But Kanye wasn't upset about it at all. In fact, he tweeted the video of the sketch, along with three crying laughing face emojis and three fire emojis, which is, as far as emojis and Twitter go, a huge endorsement.

At one point, Glover points out a tweet showing Kanye at friend Chrissy Teigen's baby shower, and Strong implores, “No! Kanye, leave Chrissy Teigen out of this!” It was at this point in the sketch that the model/mom/cookbook author tweeted, "Oh, my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!!" (For anyone not aware, like for example myself, a buzzer beater feeling has to do with basketball and it is a definitely a good feeling.)