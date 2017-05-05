Advertising

Following Kanye West on social media was, in Forrest Gump's words, "like a box of chocolates." You never knew what insane thing he'd tweet out next. However, it seems that the days of Kanye Twitter rants are over. The rapper appears to have deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Say it ain't so, Kanye! On Friday, a fan Twitter called Kanye Team posted an update that he had deactivated his social media accounts.

Kanye has deactivated all of his social media accounts @kanyewest 🤔 — Kanye Team 🅥 (@KanyeTeam) May 5, 2017

People on Twitter were understandably devastated.

oh my gosh, kanye west deactivated his twitter pic.twitter.com/PKTvnAQrrW — 🌊 (@yeezuzs) May 5, 2017

KANYE DELETED HIS TWITTER AND IG pic.twitter.com/tLsxdOjCiX — KTT (@KanyeToThe) May 5, 2017

Kanye deactivated his twitter pic.twitter.com/C9JUvx0lUV — Gee (@Lilgeeeeee) May 5, 2017

Kanye's Twitter and Instagram pages are both gone 😭 pic.twitter.com/TSxuc8Q4bT — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 5, 2017

One mourning fan, bless their soul, posted a tribute to Kanye's Twitter account, with screen shots of some of his greatest hits.

kanye may have deleted his social media but this day will be with me forever (idk why it starts at the bottom right) pic.twitter.com/UqmTh7t6RZ — t (@moastoas) May 5, 2017

It appears that no harm has come to Kanye West, as his wife Kim Kardashian mentioned her husband in a tweet about their new children's clothing line.

Kanye hand drew our KIDS logo ❤️👬👭👫 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 5, 2017

Not a lot of people cared about the KIDS logo, but Kim K. did get a lot of questions about her husband's mysterious disappearance from Twitter and Instagram.

tell him get back on twitter — Brian Sporman (@BrianSporman) May 5, 2017

Tell him we miss him — april. (@itsnotapril) May 5, 2017

What happened to his Twitter/ Instagram?

Is everything okay? pic.twitter.com/35a5gafrLX — 🌻Tiff🌼 (@katycatTiff) May 5, 2017

Is he died — kev (@InjectWeed) May 5, 2017

It's still unclear why Kanye suddenly decided to leave social media, but hopefully we'll find out soon. Here's hoping it's just a temporary leave of absence.

