Following Kanye West on social media was, in Forrest Gump's words, "like a box of chocolates." You never knew what insane thing he'd tweet out next. However, it seems that the days of Kanye Twitter rants are over. The rapper appears to have deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Say it ain't so, Kanye! On Friday, a fan Twitter called Kanye Team posted an update that he had deactivated his social media accounts.
People on Twitter were understandably devastated.
One mourning fan, bless their soul, posted a tribute to Kanye's Twitter account, with screen shots of some of his greatest hits.
It appears that no harm has come to Kanye West, as his wife Kim Kardashian mentioned her husband in a tweet about their new children's clothing line.
Not a lot of people cared about the KIDS logo, but Kim K. did get a lot of questions about her husband's mysterious disappearance from Twitter and Instagram.
It's still unclear why Kanye suddenly decided to leave social media, but hopefully we'll find out soon. Here's hoping it's just a temporary leave of absence.