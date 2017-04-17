Advertising

Sunday was Easter, that most holy of Christian holidays where Jesus rose from the dead and donned a bunny suit. The Kardashian family held an Easter party, and dad Kanye West pulled dad duty by dressing up as the Easter bunny for his kids, North and Saint. His wife, Kim Kardashian, posted an Instagram of the Kanye in the giant rabbit suit, surrounded by kids, captioned "Dadye."

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

In another Instagram post, Kim Kardashian also became a bunny (at least, I think it's a bunny, but it really could be any animal), but that was only from a Snapchat filter.

🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

Another famous dad was at the Kardashian's Easter party—John Legend, the husband of model Chrissy Teigen and father to little Luna Simone.

🐰🐰🐰 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen's mom was at the party snapping pictures of the kids and the Easter bunnies, too.

Happy Easter Let's guess who's the bunny is??❤️❤️🐰🐰 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Looks like the party was truly hoppin' (ugh, sorry).

