Kanye gets schooled by his famous friends after claiming the GOP freed slaves.

Abraham Lincoln was indeed a Republican. They love bringing that up to deflect from the fact that now Republicans have become the party of the Confederacy. They defend the Confederate flag and oppose civil rights advances almost uniformly .When Lyndon Johnson (a Democrat) signed the voting rights act and the civil Rights act into law, he acknowledged that the Democrats would probably lose the South for a generation. And eventually he was right. White Southerners eventually left the Democratic party because it became known as the party that fought more for equal rights for people of color. I know you don't read a lot about politics or political history and the person whose text you just posted probably knows that too. That's why they told you to post that silly tweet about the old Republican and Democratic parties. What they fail to mention is that the party of Lincoln has transformed into the party of the Confederacy. You can tweet this too!

Kanye West's manic tweet storm continues, and he's still tweeting the texts of the people who weigh in. Today he tweeted the text of someone who told him that Republicans were the ones who help people of color, not Democrats. His good friend John Legend has reached out to him again , and so has rapper Charlamagne tha God.

Then Legend added, "Not trying to manipulate your free thought. Trying to inform it!"

That relates to the last time Legend tried to talk some sense into 'Ye, and Kanye said he was trying to manipulate his free thought.

Charlamagne tha God also wrote to Kanye about political history. His text (which was of course tweeted) read,