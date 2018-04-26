Kanye's texts with John Legend prove even his BFF can't sway him on Trump.

Kanye West has been on a non-stop tweetstorm, and it doesn't look like it's going to let up anytime soon. Yesterday, he tweeted that he loved Donald Trump, and posted a picture of his signed MAGA hat, as well as another picture of himself wearing the hat. Naturally, people freaked out. Today, two of his tweets included texts exchanged between actor/musician/producer John Legend and himself, on the subject of Trump. A few other tweets discussed those texts.

The screengrabs were tweeted with no additional words, but the texts speak for themselves.

The exchange began with Legend, who wrote: