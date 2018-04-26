Kanye's texts with John Legend prove even his BFF can't sway him on Trump.

Kanye West has been on a non-stop tweetstorm, and it doesn't look like it's going to let up anytime soon. Yesterday, he tweeted that he loved Donald Trump, and posted a picture of his signed MAGA hat, as well as another picture of himself wearing the hat. Naturally, people freaked out. Today, two of his tweets included texts exchanged between actor/musician/producer John Legend and himself, on the subject of Trump. A few other tweets discussed those texts.
The screengrabs were tweeted with no additional words, but the texts speak for themselves.
The exchange began with Legend, who wrote:
Hey it's JL. I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You're way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy. You're the greatest artist of our generation.
Kanye replied, "I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought." (Recently Kanye has been very into the idea that the everything a person does in life is motivated either by love or fear. Maybe he's been watching Donnie Darko?)
Legend wrote back: "Think freely. Think with empathy and context too. Your words and actions have consequences. Much love." He then followed that up with "And since you're posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out haha."
Regarding the texts, Kanye tweeted the following:
Not to interject too much of an opinion here, but it seems as though Kanye is in a really manic phase right now. At least he didn't forget to mention John Legend's new single.